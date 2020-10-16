Michael Wesley Gillian "Wes"

HAMMOND, IN - Michael Wesley "Wes" Gillian, 76 of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Com-munity Hospital, Munster. Beloved son of Ellen Fay (nee Zaja) Gillian and the late Jack Gillian; cherished brother of Patrick Gillian and the late Jacqueline Hulsey; loving uncle of Dawn (Tim) Petrick; dearest great uncle of Tristan (Ariel Goudy) Brown; dear great, great uncle of Rylan and Autumn.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City; visitation at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:00pm to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Wesley Gillian was born on May 29, 1944 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School, Class of 1962 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. He was a proud US Army Vietnam Veteran and was a disabled American Veteran. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Wesley loved cars and was very proud of his Camero. He was a member of the Camero Club of Illinois. Wesley was employed in the logistics industry for many years and was a retiree of Pals Cartage, South Holland, Ill. He was a former bartender at the Phil Smidt & Son Restaurant, Whiting and at Waymars "Wesmars" Bar in Calumet City. A devoted son and brother, Wesley will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Disabled American Veterans, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400