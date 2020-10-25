Menu
Micheal D. McGill Jr.

Michael D. McGill Jr.

IN LOVING MEMORY MICHAEL D. McGILL JR. To Mom, When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an Angel came and called my name and took me by the hand; the Angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above and that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gate, I felt so much at Home for GOD looked down, smiled at me, and told me, "Welcome Home." So, when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm there in your heart. Love, Michael "When Tomorrow Starts Without Me."

Love, Mom & Dad


Published by The Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
