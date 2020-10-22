Menu
Michelle M. Falck
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Michelle M. Falck

VALPARAISO, IN - Michelle M. Falck, 71, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born June 7, 1949 in Gary to the late Frank and Genevieve Modrak. Michelle worked as a teaching assistant in special education. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso.

On July 11, 1975 in Portage, Michelle married Patrick Falck, who lovingly supported her during their last days together. Patrick survives along with their children: David (Michelle) Falck, Amanda (significant other, Paul) Falck, and Joseph (Giselle) Falck; grandchildren: Broderick, Ethan, Liam, and Oliver; and her brother, Robert Modrak.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso with a funeral mass beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Stroke Association (a division of the American Heart Association).


Published by The Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Paul Catholic Church
1855 Harrison Blvd.,, Valparaiso , Indiana
Oct
24
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Catholic Church
1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso , Indiana
