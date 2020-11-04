Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mildred Ann "Millie" Markley
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Mildred Ann "Millie" (Zugbaum) Markley

VALPARAISO, IN - Mildred Ann "Millie" (Zugbaum) Markley, age 85 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1935 in Chesterton, IN to Harry and Doris (Dille) Zugbaum. On June 4, 1952 she married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Markley who survives. They had a wonderful marriage that lasted 68 years. Millie is also survived by her sister, Una Martin; two grandchildren: Sabrena Markley and Garret (Julie) Markley; and great granddaughter, Emma Kate. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary and his wife, Sandy and brother in law, Jerry Martin. Millie enjoyed taking walks in the morning with her friend. She loved to shop and enjoyed playing the nickel slots at the casino. Millie was a wonderful mother and homemaker and enjoyed arts and crafts. Per Millie's request there will be no viewing. Cremation will be performed. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Millie's family requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed by all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Millie's honor may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304
Nov
6
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304
Funeral services provided by:
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.