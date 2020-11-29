Modena Y. Chovanec (nee Kimball)

Sept. 20, 1921 - Nov. 15, 2020

WHITING - Modena Y. Chovanec (nee Kimball) 99 of Whiting passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Health Home Care, Gurnee, Illinois. She was the beloved wife of the late George A. Chovanec who passed away April 2, 1999; loving mother of George A. (Denise) Chovanec and Beverly J. (Michael) Lania; cherished grandmother of Ava (Adam) Chovanec-Zielonka, Emily Chovanec, Darryl (Lilli) Genovesi, Lauren (Drew) Kratz, Matthew Genovesi and Danielle Lania; adoring great grandma of Eli, Olin, Nora, Evelyn, Julie and Dominic; dearest sister of Shirley (Glenn) Cordes, Sandra (late Vinicio) Morello, Stewart (late Gloria) Kimball and the late Douglas, Fred and Ron Kimball and Cina Dix; proud aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 10:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:00a.m. to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) The visitation will be live streamed from 9:00a.m. at https://evt.live/baranfuneralhome/modena-y-chovanec. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Modena Chovanec was born on September 20, 1921 in Corning, Arkansas to Fred and Orpha Kimball. She met her beloved George while working at the War Department in Washington, DC during WWII and was a resident of Whiting for the past 75 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. Modena served many a customer as a waitress at some of the area's finest restaurants for years. She was an excellent cook and baker (especially her nut rolls). Modena never sat idle. She loved to crochet, read, work puzzles, sew, play golf and host her ladies club to play cards. She spent winters in Florida and Arizona after retiring in 1979. Devoted to her family, Modena will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.