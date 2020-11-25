Myron C. Knauff

July 14, 1919 - Nov. 21, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Myron C. Knauff, 101, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born July 14, 1919 in Miami County, IN to Truman & Clora (Brown) Knauff, graduated from Deedsville High School, and Franklin College, and received an M.S. from Ball State University in Education. Myron served proudly with the U.S. Navy during WW II (1943-1946) in the Aleutian Islands. He also attended classes at UCLA and Purdue University, which allowed him some baseball bragging rights. His Indiana career as a teacher and principal took him from schools in Chili, Marion & Deedsville (41-43), Monroe (46-49), Twelve Mile (49-54), Hebron (54-68), then to Valparaiso as Assistant Superintendent and Elementary Principal from 1968-1985. During his five decades as a school administrator he hired scores of young teachers and coaches, many for their first jobs. His personal humility would not allow him to publicly acknowledge the golden touch that he seemed to have in selecting just the right person for the job. Every school in the Valparaiso system remained a beneficiary of his talents for a generation after his departure.

Myron became an icon of civic responsibility as a he took leadership roles in every organization and entity to which he belonged: First Baptist Church of Valparaiso, Vale Day School, Opportunity Enterprises, Valparaiso Kiwanis Club, Center Township Board for 24 years, N.E.A., I.S.T.A., IHSSA Executive Council and Board of Control (1963-1973), Indiana Association of School Superintendents & Principals, Porter County Retired Teachers, and Indiana Retired Teachers Association. His vision and involvement in the initiation of Vale Day School and the Porter County Conference cannot be overstated. Their foundations will continue to benefit our community at large well beyond our own years. His attendance at every type of school sporting event up until his 101st year was legendary. May our children endeavor to emulate his calm, confident, and humble manner to positively influence the world.

On December 21, 1941 he married Miriam Chapin who preceded him in death in 2002. Survivors include their sons: Paul (Connie) Knauff, John (Joyce) Knauff & Mark (Ann) Knauff all of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Laurie, Kyle, Lisa, Ryan, Cary, Andrew, Allison & Erin; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Knauff in 2016, sisters, Orpha & Orma June, and brothers, Gerald & Glen.

A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from MOELLER FUNERAL HOME to Graceland Cemetery for burial. A video webcast of the service may be viewed at MoellerFuneralHome.com beginning at 4:00 p.m. Friday. Due to COVID-19 concerns a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Valparaiso Kiwanis Foundation or the Porter County Community Foundation in memory of Myron Knauff.