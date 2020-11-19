Menu
Myrtle E. Ernhart

HOBART, IN - Myrtle E. Ernhart, age 97, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. She was a retired beautician and realtor. Myrtle enjoyed reading and on occasion enjoyed going to the casino. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert F. Ernhart, Sr. Myrtle is survived by her daughter: Darnella (Michael) Dupree; four sons: Manuel (Kathy) Ernhart, Kenneth (Carol) Ernhart, Keith (Nancy) Ernhart, Herbert Ernhart; many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be private by family. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements.

Published by The Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
