Nadine Evon Musick

Nadine Evon Musick, passed away at age, 91, on November 12, 2020, at the Louisville Care Center, Louisville, Nebraska.

Nadine was born October 14, 1929 to George and Mary Deck in Bismarck, Illinois, one of 11 children. She grew up and spent most of her life in Northwest Indiana, before moving to Papillion, NE in 2009 to live with her son and family.

She is survived by her son, Randy (Debbie) James, Papillion, NE; her daughter, Rebecca (James) Beck, Renton, WA; grandson, Kevin James, Papillion, NE; granddaughters: Katherine Beck, Abigail (Caleb) Ostrom; great-grandson, Theodore Ostrom, all of Los Angeles, CA and her younger sister, Norma Hendon, of DeMotte, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and nine beloved brothers and sisters.

Nadine was a devout Christian and was always active in the various churches she attended throughout her life, serving as a church secretary, playing the piano and organ whenever needed, and often providing special music with her beautiful voice. While serving as a devoted mother and wife for most of her life, she also worked for the Child Care Program at Purdue University for 15 years, retiring from there in 2001. She was truly one of God's servants and a blessing to us all. We mourn her earthly passing, but we celebrate her new life with our savior.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church in Papillion, NE. Private inurnment was held at Papillion Cemetery, Papillion, Nebraska.

Donations may be sent to Grace Baptist Church and will be used to support the Mercy Net Foundation Children's Home in Santiago, Dominican Republic.