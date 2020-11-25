Menu
Nancy K. Catlin
1952 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1952
DIED
November 21, 2020

Nancy K. Catlin

July 13, 1952 - Nov. 21, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy K. Catlin, age 68, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born July 13, 1952 in Valparaiso to John and Betty (Johnson) Rittel who both have preceded her in death.

On October 13, 1989 she married Kirk Douglas Catlin who survives. Also surviving are her daughter Cheryl (Kenneth) Gann of Westville; her brother John (Tammy) Rittel of Valparaiso; two granddaughters and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Jason York and her parents.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Angelcrest Cemetery. www.bartholomewnewhard.com


Published by The Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bartholomew Funeral Home
102 E. Monroe St., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383
Funeral services provided by:
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
