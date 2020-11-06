Neil E. Magnuson

VALPARAISO, IN - Neil E. Magnuson, 65 of Valparaiso, passed away, after bravely fighting a three year battle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born July 19, 1955 in Princeton, IL to Harold "Mike" and Frances (Burden) Magnuson. Neil graduated from LaMoille High School in Illinois. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 60. Neil also was a past owner and project manager for BWMC. He was a life member of the Sons of American Legion Post 502 and their Honor Guard and a Master Mason of the Masonic Lodge 207 LaMoille Calumet and Scottish Rite 32nd degree Augusta, GA. Neil was an avid fisherman, loved telling jokes and stirring the pot, a problem solver, friend to all, and very humble and generous. Most of all he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

On December 7, 1974 in Mendota, IL, Neil married Janet Schwartz who survives along with their daughters: Jennifer Magnuson and Jill (Joe) DiGiorgio; grandchildren: Victoria Magnuson and Jacob, Joey, and Lucia DiGiorgio; siblings: Ronald "Tom" (Ellen) Dobrich, Richard Magnuson, Sheila (George) Rithmiller, and Kristie (Bob) Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Dobrich.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 PM at MOELLER FUNEAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, face masks and social distancing required. Memorials may be made to the Sons of American Legion Post 502.