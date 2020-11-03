Nicholas James Bonnema

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - Nicholas James Bonnema, of Chicago Heights, IL went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Beloved son of Jim and Brenda (nee Stammis) Bonnema. Dear brother of the late infant Daniel Bonnema. Devoted grandson of the late Calvin and Marcia Bonnema, the late John and late Phyllis Stammis and the late Pete Mushmushian. Dear nephew to several uncles and aunts and loved cousin of many.

Visitation, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 3:00–8:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, Dyer, IN. Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery - Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Team World Vision (https://www.teamworldvision.org/). For more information please contact Smits Funeral Home at 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.