Nick Barton

MUNSTER, IN - Nick Barton, 33 of Munster, IN passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

He was an exceptional person loved by all who met him. Being a loyal employee of Strack & Van Til for 15 years, his fellow co-workers were some of his best friends.

Nick is survived by his parents, Bruce and Carol Barton; brother, Dan (Stephanie) Barton of Valparaiso; sister, Lesley (Brian) McCall of Crown Point. Nick was especially proud to be an Uncle to: Avery, Aidan, Tyler and Sophia, who loved him dearly.

Due to Covid, there will be no service now. We hope to have a celebration of his life in the spring or summer. Memorial contributions to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Munster, IN in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net