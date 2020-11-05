Norma J. Holst

Jan. 11, 1928 - Nov. 3, 2020

KALAMAZOO, MI - Norma J. Holst, 92 of Kalamazoo, Michigan, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born January 11, 1928 in Valparaiso to Howard and Ruth (Bell) Sykes. Norma began her career operating a beauty shop in her home, and then was hired as a Library Assistant at Chesterton High School. Later, Norma drove the Porter County Bookmobile, before retiring as an Order Book Writer at the Porter County Clerk's Office. She was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, and enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband, and craft painting. Norma will be remembered as a kind and loving woman, who took pride in being put together. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

On September 29, 1946 in the farmhouse of her groom's parents, she married Frederick E. Holst, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by their children: Mark (Brigetta) Holst of Fort Wayne, Sue Ann (Dennis) Berkebile of Kalamazoo, MI; grandchildren: Thomas Ward, Ronda (Tim) Harris, Marissa (Rick) Anderson, Ryan (Traci) Berkebile; great grandchildren: Ethan and Andrew Harris, Austin and Sydney Berkebile; and half-brothers: John (Lee) Lundahl, and Carl (Adele) Lundahl. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carolyn Gory; and brother, Howard Sykes.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Masks Required. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamzoo Mall, Suite 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 or Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 Washington St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.