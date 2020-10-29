Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma J. "Janie" McGee
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1939
DIED
October 21, 2020

Norma J. "Janie" McGee

DYER - Norma J. "Janie" McGee, nee Huber, age 81, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Loving wife of Wayne E. McGee. Devoted mother of Wayne C. (Sue) McGee and the late Brian E. McGee. Proud grandma of: Wayne "Tyler" (Samantha), Jacob Q., Megan E., Cameron J., Aisling D., and Hunter M. McGee, Bridget Bechinski and Leah Downey; great-grandma of: Arwen and Dylan McGee. Dear sister of the late John E. Huber and William D. Huber. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Daisy Huber.

Memorial visitation (masks please) Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Randy Payne officiating, the service will be live streamed at our Facebook link at www.smitsfh.com. Inurnment Murdoch Cemetery – Murdoch, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN 46311
Nov
1
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN 46311
Funeral services provided by:
Smits Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Goodbye to our old friend, Dick & Dianne Haines
Dianne Haines
Friend
October 27, 2020
Rest in the arms of the Lord.
Ronald Jaworski
October 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Darren Mccraw
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
Wayne McGee
Family
October 23, 2020
Wayne McGee
Family
October 23, 2020
Wayne McGee
Family
October 23, 2020
Grief gives way to joy
As night gives way to day

Our sad hearts now rejoice
As your spirit soars away

Tears anoint your body
Lifeless where you once laid

Your soul is now set free
As you leave life’s masquerade

We who tarry here
Will morn because miss you

But heaven now awaits
As angels crown and kiss you

Your legacy of love
Will break just like the dawn

Your star will guide us home
And lead us where you’ve gone

Safe passage Mom
We will always love and miss you here.

WM 10/21/20
Wayne McGee
Family
October 23, 2020
R.I.P. Janie. I’m pretty sure when you gained your wings, Brian was right there to meet you at the gates of Heaven.
Deepest sympathy to all of you as you mourn the loss of your wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and dear friend.
Paula Kraus
Friend
October 23, 2020