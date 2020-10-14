Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma Jean Hyndman

Norma Jean Hyndman

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Norma Jean Hyndman age 82 of Merrillville, passed away on October 10, 2020.

She is survived four children: Karen (Habib) Belghozlane, Richard Hyndman, Kevin (Rachael) Hyndman, Rhonda (Randall) Blake; five grandchildren: Nadia, Anissa, Jourdan, Nathan, and Claire. Preceded in death by husband, Royce Hyndman.

Norma was a teacher and guidance counselor at Calumet High School for 20 years. She later transitioned to be an Auditor for the State of Indiana. Norma was a graduate of Calumet High School and Indiana University. Norma enjoyed spending her winters with her husband in Fort Myers Beach, Florida and she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. til 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.

Remember for those attending services, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410
Oct
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410
Funeral services provided by:
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.