Norma Jean Hyndman

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Norma Jean Hyndman age 82 of Merrillville, passed away on October 10, 2020.

She is survived four children: Karen (Habib) Belghozlane, Richard Hyndman, Kevin (Rachael) Hyndman, Rhonda (Randall) Blake; five grandchildren: Nadia, Anissa, Jourdan, Nathan, and Claire. Preceded in death by husband, Royce Hyndman.

Norma was a teacher and guidance counselor at Calumet High School for 20 years. She later transitioned to be an Auditor for the State of Indiana. Norma was a graduate of Calumet High School and Indiana University. Norma enjoyed spending her winters with her husband in Fort Myers Beach, Florida and she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. til 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.

Remember for those attending services, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.