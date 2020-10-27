Norma Marie Malinowski Lessner /(nee Dosen)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Norma Marie Malinowski Lessner (nee Dosen), age 75, of Calumet City was called home by her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Norma is survived by her husband of 29 years, Tom; one child, Susan (Joshua) Rocha; two grandsons: Gabriel John and Elijah Thomas Rocha; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Norman and Leona (nee Jansky) Korte; late husband John Malinowski; older brother Richard Beecher.

Her life was full of wanting to always help and care for people. After John's death she along with a good friend Jameson Jurek opened Granny's Sugarless and Sweets. She was on the St. Victor Parent Club board of which she had several terms as president. Later, she became President of the Church Women. After her stroke in 2006 and full rehabilitation she ran the St. Victor Community Meal until illnesses took over her body. Evidently God said slow down and that's how He did it.

A celebration of her life will begin with a viewing on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409. On Thursday morning a viewing at the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:15 a.m. will be followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Parish (Our Lady of Knock Chapel): 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL and Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Due to the pandemic, Social Distancing along with face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.

For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.