Norman Steve Malkimos

Sept. 26, 1960 – Nov. 14, 2020

HAMMOND, IN - Norman Steve Malkimos aka Esteban, long time resident of Hammond, IN born in Fajardo, PR passed away November 14, 2020 at the age of 60.

Esteban is survived by his three children: Michael Malkimos (Evita Malkimos), Norman Steve Malkimos II, Stefanie Malkimos; eight grandchildren; ten siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; partner and friend Rose Rodriguez; best friend Giovanni.

He is predeceased by his parents Carmen Antonia Davila, Norman C. Malkimos, and brother Radames Mercado Davila.

Esteban was a devoted Father and huge family man who enjoyed being surrounded by his loved ones. Esteban loved Spanish music, cars, his beloved Chicago Cubs, and making people laugh.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Christian Revival Center, 805 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN. Funeral Services will be held on Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Christian Revival Center with Pastor Michael Otano officiating. Burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.

Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at the Church, 805 W 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410. To send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com