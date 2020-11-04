Olga Koktsidis

HOBART, IN - Olga Koktsidis, age 65, of Hobart, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Olga was born September 22, 1955 in Katerini, Greece to the late Theodore and Parthena (Akkizidis) Papadapolous. Olga dedicated her life to her family and was a fantastic mother who was selfless, loving, caring and a genuine soul. She will be dearly missed. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Olga was the most warm-hearted and loving person. She was the most selfless woman who put everyone first before herself no matter what. She would listen to your worries and had a loving touch that made anyone feel safe and comforted. She had a strength in her and a resilience that even the most strong-willed person couldn't find within themselves. Her caring nature and loving character is what made her the beautiful person she was. She will be in our memories forever for the loving, caring, genuine human being she was. She truly was a beautiful person inside and out, she has impacted many lives from all the love she has spread onto everyone she was blessed to encounter.

She is survived by her husband, Vasilios Koktsidis; son, Moses Koktsidis; daughter, Theodora Koktsidis; three grandchildren, Georgie, Parthena and Marina; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Parthena Koktsidis and her parents.

A private funeral service for Olga will take place directly at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 West 700 North, Valparaiso, IN 46385, with Rev. James Greanias officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mount Mercy Cemetery. For more information please call 219-942-2109 or online condolences may be shared at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.