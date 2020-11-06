Menu
Oliver W. Ledbetter Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - Oliver W. Ledbetter, Jr., age 91, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.

He is survived by three sons: Tim (Wanda) Ledbetter, Dave Ledbetter, Rob (Patty) Ledbetter; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Blanche. Due to COVID restrictions the family had a private service and burial. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the LEDBETTER family.



Published by The Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
