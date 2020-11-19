Menu
Ora A. Davis

CROWN POINT, IN - Ora A. Davis, age 85, of Crown Point, IN, previously of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Ora is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet; children: Greg (Jenny) Davis and Mitchell (Carol) Davis; grandchildren: Kevin Davis, Sarah (Alex) Burke and Laura Engel; great-grandson, Martin Burke; sisters: D'Alta McKenna and Helen McCall.

Ora was preceded in death by his parents: Ora Sr. and Sue Davis.

Ora was a graduate of Tolleston High School-Class of 1952. He worked at NIPSCO for 30 years and was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville, IN.

Private family Memorial Services will be held with cremation to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Ora's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.



Published by The Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
