HAMMOND, IN - Pamela R. Roach, nee Jaeger, age 76, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Kruse; one grandson, Vincent; her sister, Jennifer Berg; one niece, Julianne Berg; one nephew, Joshua Berg; one great-niece, Hazel Berg; two great-nephews: Maxwell and Wesley Berg. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Ruth Jaeger.

A private cremation took place, with burial of cremains at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond at a later date.

Pamela was a lifelong Hammond resident. She attended Hammond Tech High School. Pamela was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Hammond. She was well loved by her many friends at Great Lakes Nursing Home in Dyer where she resided for the last ten years.

