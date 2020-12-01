Menu
Patricia A. Krieter

CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia A. Krieter, age 89, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Patricia is survived by her children: Joseph Krieter (Kathy Bishop) of Canada, Joyce (Steven) Shroka of Cedar Lake, IN and Francine (Robert) Kuzma of Virginia; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two brothers: James and Joseph; and two sisters: Mary Catherine Woods and Elaine Grasa. She was preceded in death by her husband: Al Krieter; parents: Alvin and Lucille Kennedy; brothers: Paul and Ralph Kennedy; and sisters: Marilynn Kegebine, Honore Gilarski, Dolores Grasa and Dorothy Confalone.

Patricia was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN and The Catholic Order of Foresters.

Private Funeral Services entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Patricia's name to: St. Mary Catholic Church.

Visit Patricia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.



Published by The Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Although it's been many years, I've often thought of your family. My deepest sympathy for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sophie and Gary Bisbee
December 1, 2020