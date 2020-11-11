Patricia A. "Patsy" Macielewicz

Sept. 19, 1938 - Nov. 1, 2020

WHITING, IN - Patricia A. "Patsy" Macielewicz, 82 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 1, 2020 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She was the beloved daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Shabi) Macielelwicz. She is survived by many cousins of the Macielewicz and Shabi families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the church on Friday morning from 9:00a.m. to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at

www.baranfh.com

"Patsy" was born on September 19, 1938. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1956. She was member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. She was a retiree of the WLS-TV, ABC Channel 7, Chicago with over 20 years of service, was a former manager of the St. John Panel Room and was a former employee of the Horseshoe Casino and Gansiger Jewelers. She was a great animal lover, giving shelter to many dogs and cats and feeding the wildlife that would appear at her house from the Lost Marsh. She loved life and loved to laugh. A devoted daughter, "Patsy" will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400