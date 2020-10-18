Patricia Ruth Pierson Lewandowski

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL - Patricia Ruth Pierson Lewandowski, age 71, of Miramar Beach, FL, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born in Hammond, IN on December 2, 1948, to her late parents, Cleo Everett Pierson and Helen Ruth Nicoloff Pierson.

She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Joseph Anthony Lewandowski, Jr. for 47 years. She was the beloved mother of Denise (Robert) Johnson of Evington, VA, and Heather (Dan) Kenders of Miramar Beach, FL. She was the adored grandma to Chloe, Lily (

Cody), Anthony, and Evan; great-grandma to Van, and step-grandma to Ryan (Caitlin), and Kayla. She was the sister to Ken (Jane) Pierson of Anderson, IN, and to her twin brother Tim (Gayle) Pierson of Hobart, IN, all of whom were dear to her heart. She was the aunt to many cherished nieces and nephews.

Most important to Patricia was her love for God and her family. Of great significance to her, were the powerful words of the great hymn, "It is Well with My Soul". Please visit www.daviswatkins.com to sign the guestbook, express condolences and share memories.