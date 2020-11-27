Patricia Telisman

June 29, 1949 - Nov. 21, 2020

Patricia Telisman, longtime South Florida and NW Indiana resident, passed on November 21, 2020. Born on June 29, 1949 in Miami to Nathan and Janice Lee.

Patricia is the cherished mother of Ari (Orly) and David (Amy) Telisman; loving grandmother of Ozzie, Lilah, Jake and Evan; sister of Richard and Gary (Debbie) Lee.

Private family graveside services on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10: 00 a.m in Chicago and at www.mitzvahfuneral.com. Donations to Chicago Arts Partnership in Education