Paul Eugene Marquart

VALPARAISO, IN - Paul Eugene Marquart, 89, of Valparaiso, IN passed due to multiple myeloma and dementia on October 18, 2020. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Paul managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final days, he was surrounded by his loving wife (Wanda) and family that he adored more than anything else in the world. Paul was born in Wheeler, IN on September 16, 1931 to father George Marquart and mother Irma Mae Marquart. Paul, the youngest of three brothers Ralph, George and Harolde, grew up in Wheeler, IN. The crafty left hander was the ace pitcher for the Wheeler Bearcats in the late 40's with his battery mate Don Nowlin. Upon graduation Paul enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean War. After returning, he married and started a family with his beautiful wife Wanda Marquart. Paul worked for Overhead Door until he started Quality Door in 1987. Paul quickly grew Quality Door in to one of the largest and most well respected garage door repair and installation companies in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. He was a lifetime member of Carpenter's Union #1005. In his spare time Paul spent time with his family rooting for the Cubs, Hoosiers, Bears and Bulls. He's a loyal and devoted man as evidenced by his 66 year marriage to Wanda and his love of the Cubs - even though it took 85 years before seeing them win a World Series. Paul was preceded in death by his son Dave Marquart and grandsons Brian and Brandon. He is survived by his wife Wanda Marquart; children: Jeff Marquart (Roni), Janie MacLean and Diane Viola (Tony); grandchildren: Jason, Chris, Carole, Lila, Joel, Katie, Kara, Alexendria and several great grandchildren. A committal service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:15 AM directly at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.