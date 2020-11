Paul F. Seiwert, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul F. Seiwert, Jr., 71, of Crown Point passed away at his home Thursday November 12, 2020. Paul loved his family. He was a loving brother, father and grandfather.

Paul leaves behind his sister Marie Dougall; son, Paul; daughter, Jessica; grandchildren; niece, nephew and brother-in-law, Berry Smith. Paul was preceded by his sister, Flo Mullins Smith.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN.

