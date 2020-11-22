Paul Kselman

Oct. 14, 1946 - Nov. 8, 2020

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Paul Kselman died Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, on October 14, 1946. Paul was a precocious child, learning to read before he went to school. Reading, and teaching literature, was an important part of his life. Paul was educated by the Salesians of Don Bosco, and after studying literature, music, and theology, was ordained as a Catholic priest in the congregation in 1977. Paul was a talented musician, guiding bands in the Salesian high schools where he worked, and a gifted teacher of English literature, which he loved.

Paul was committed to helping others, and in the 1980s his work shifted towards ministering to the poor. Paul told amazing stories about his work in Harlem, in Birmingham, Alabama, and in the Bahamas. Paul was a jack-of-all-trades, running after-school programs, working in homeless shelters and food pantries. Although he did wonderful work for the Salesians, Paul was never fully at home in the congregation; he was too much a free spirit, someone inclined to push against the boundaries. In 1998 Paul left the priesthood and began the last and happiest part of his life.

Paul moved to Cedar Lake, Indiana, where he reconnected with an old friend, Mary Thiel Hamilton, to whom he was married in 2000. For the next twenty years Paul and Mary led a life full of love, family visits, work, and travel. They took cruises to the Caribbean, Egypt, Alaska, and Australia and made annual retreats to the Smokey Mountains. Paul continued to be a musician, playing trumpet for the Highland Community Band, and to read voraciously. Paul also continued to minister as a member of the National Association of Catholic Chaplains. In his work with the elderly and the sick Paul was a humane, calming, and reassuring presence. When asked how he dealt with families experiencing tragedy Paul said that he would often just sit quietly with them. Paul was deeply spiritual, and was able to communicate his sense of inner peace to those around him.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Mary, by his brother Thomas (Claudia)Kselman, their children and families, brother Fr. John Kselman, sisters-in-laws Ruth and Barb Thiel and Sue Brockman her children and families. Paul was preceded in death by parents Joe and Rosemary Kselman, sister Mary Ellen Caiafa, and brothers-in-law Mike Brockman and Gerry Thiel.

Cremation services were provided by BURDAN FUNERAL HOME in Cedar Lake. Interment and a graveside service will take place in the Spring. Donations may be made in Paul's name to Project Love Food Pantry, Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, Cedar Lake.