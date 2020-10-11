Paul L. Scott Jr.

ANN ARBOR, MI - Paul L. Scott Jr., 72, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Paul was born in LaPorte, IN on November 19, 1947 and grew up in Hammond, IN. He moved to Ypsilanti, MI in 1973 to attend Eastern Michigan University.

He was employed by GM working at the Powertrain Plant in Ypsilanti for 32 years (30 of those as an electrician) and retired in 2008.

Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a loving and giving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved nature as he fed and observed a multitude of animals including his favorite, the many birds near his apartment complex. Paul was an intellectual and loved the academic and cultural life of Ann Arbor. He had numerous degrees and was a life-long learner. Since retirement he loved to travel as well. He was a member of the Pittsfield Seniors and enjoyed many of their trips.

Paul is survived by six siblings: Pam Locker, Patty Cooke, Penny Scott, Pat Scott, Polly (Tim) Stephen, and Peggy (Don) Haynes; fifteen nieces and nephews; two great nieces and one great nephew; his partner, Mary Ann Wroubel and her dog, Lucia; long-time friend, Dave Wines; many, many other friends and acquaintances; and his beloved cat, Annika.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul L. Scott Sr.; mother, Mary Elizabeth Scott; sisters, Rebecca Ann and Paula; brothers-in-law, Joseph Cooke and David Locker; and his cat, Kitty.

In lieu of an official service, Paul's ashes will be scattered per his wishes. We invite you to honor Paul's life as you see fit whether it is walking a nature trail, playing bridge, sharing a dinner, or taking a trip. Do whatever reminds you of Paul and helps you recall good memories of time spent with him. If you wish to honor Paul, please treat those around you with love and compassion as he always did. Please share a memory or a photo on Paul's tribute page on the Nie Family Funeral Home website at https://www.niefuneralhomes.com/memorials/paul-scott/4340080/index.php.

Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to a human or animal charity of your choice as he believed passionately in helping those in need.