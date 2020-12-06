Paul R. Burns

April 18, 1930 - Dec. 1, 2020

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Paul R. Burns, age 90, of Schererville, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born on April 18, 1930 in East Chicago, IN to the late Paul and Sophia (Beison) Buda. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Burns of 66 years; dear son, Paul D. (Carol) Burns and cherished grandchildren: Michael, Helen, and Benjamin Burns, all of Chardon, OH; numerous nieces and nephews, several cousins, and dear friends Donald and Patricia Broderick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sophia (Beison) Buda; sister, Alice West of Florida.

Paul graduated from E.C. Washington High School and Purdue University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force, and he was employed by Graver Tank company where met his dear wife, Martha.

He was a very loyal employee and was able to retire from the Inland Steel Company.

Paul was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Thomas More Church in Munster, IN.

In his earlier years, Paul was active in teaching Christian Doctrine (CCD) and serving in the St. Vincent DePaul Society. More recently he was in nursing home ministries at Munster-Med Inn and Hartsfield Village, and also the St. Thomas More Garden Club.

Per Paul's wishes, services will be held privately through KUIPER FUNERAL HOME. Entombment will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to the Share Foundation – P.O. Box 400 Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 or to American Coalition for Autistic Children – 4621 Outer Loop #330 Louisville, KY 40219 as well as to the family.The family wishes to thank Nona Vanzo for her loving and caring support for Paul for the last two years.Paul will be dearly missed by his loving family and all that were able to know him.