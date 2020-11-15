Pearl Adams (nee Boersma)

May 31, 1923 - Nov. 10, 2020

HIGHLAND, IN - The Lord Jesus called Pearl to His heavenly home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Pearl was born in Schererville, IN to George and Anna (De Maar) Boersma. She grew up with 11 brothers and sisters on the family farm on U.S. Route 41, when it was still a gravel road. She walked to school in Highland, IN where she attended Highland Christian Grade School. She graduated from Dyer High School, where she was class co-valedictorian with her future husband, Donald R. Adams. Pearl and Don were married on January 6, 1943. In addition to raising two sons, Don and Jay, she also had a successful business career as Office Manager of the Christiansen Insurance Agency in Hammond, IN.

Church was a central part of Pearl's life, attending the Highland Christian Reformed Church, now New Life, where she served as the leader of their Women's Coffee Break ministry for many years. She also was an active volunteer leader for the World Home Bible League.

She leaves behind her children: Don (Marianne) Adams and Jay Adams; six grand-children and nine great-grandchildren: Eric and Nikki Adams, Mark and Darcy Adams (Vivian and Violet), Joe and Elizabeth Adams (Gabrielle and Alaina), Matt and Terri Adams (Calvin and Ava), Tim and Jennifer Adams (Alexandra, Taylor, and Ethan), and MacKenzie Adams.

Pearl was the last remaining child of George and Anna Boersma. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Andrew, Gert, Anne, Ed, Hilda, Grayce, Gerrit, Martha, John, George, Wesley and an infant sister, Hilda.

Due to the COVID-19 virus visitation will be limited to immediate family. Pearl will be interred at the Hope Cemetery in Highland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Pearl's honor to Highland Christian High School.