Penny Vlcek

LOWELL, IN - Penny Vlcek, 59, of Lowell, IN, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She is survived by her siblings: Debra (Larry) Reynolds and Timothy (Patricia) Vlcek; nieces and nephews, Christopher (Kimberly) Vlcek, Katherine (Carlos) Jara, Anne Vlcek; great nieces and nephews, Marino, Maximo, Amerie, Isabelle, Emma, Adriana, Liliana. Preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Helen Vlcek.

Penny was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28th at 11:00AM at St Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell, IN 46356. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery with Fr. Rick Holy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church. Arrangements entrusted to Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, www.sheetsfuneral.com