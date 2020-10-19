Peter Joseph Stefanko

WANATAH, IN - Peter Joseph Stefanko, age 58 of Wanatah, IN, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1962 in Valparaiso, IN to Edward and Sally (Pagels) Stefanko, both of whom preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving brothers: Jon Stefanko of Michigan City, IN, Paul Stefanko of Union Mills, IN, Mark Stefanko of Michigan City, IN, and Michael Stefanko of Michigan City, IN; and by his three nephews: Nathan Stefanko, Nicolas Stefanko, and Ryan Stefanko.

Peter was employed by the Beemster Boer Trucking Company and was a member of the Teamsters Local 142 in Gary, IN. In his free time, he liked shooting, and he was always busy splitting wood.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

For the safety of the family and the community, masks/facial coverings are required at all times while at the funeral home. Please practice social distancing inside and outside the funeral home. Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com