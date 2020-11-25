Philip Ray Sallie

Jan. 6, 1938 – Nov. 20, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Friday, November 20, 2020, Philip Ray Sallie, faithful servant, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna "The Bear" of 63 years; their children: Pamela (Lee) Wallace, Richard (Laura) Sallie, Sallie Jan (John) Bertolini; grandchildren: Lauren (Aaron) Fox, Tricia (Tim) Conley, Matthew (Lin) Miller, Andrew Philip Miller, Maximilian Miller, Logan Sallie and Leken Sallie; great-grandchildren: Garret and Jordan Conley; his sister, Geraldine "Beanie" (Darrell) Smith.

Philip was born on January 6, 1938 in Rush, KY to James Leslie "Les" Sallie and Ella Coburn Sallie.

Most importantly in Philips' life was his relationship with his Savior. He loved his Lord, his family and his church in that order.

Funeral services will be held Friday November 27, 2020 at SPARKS FUNERAL HOME, 203 W. Main Street, Grayson, KY 41143. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow. He will be laid to rest at the Sallie Cemetery in Rush, KY.