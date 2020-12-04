Phyllis J. Kuhrts

Oct. 23, 1937 - Dec. 2, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Phyllis J. Kuhrts, 83 of Valparaiso, formerly of Kouts, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born October 23, 1937 in Valparaiso to Henry and Olga (Walberg) Pearson.

Phyllis graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1954 and made her career as a Legal Secretary for many years with Hoeppner, Wagner, and Evans. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts, had served as Treasurer of the Ladies Aide at church, and was a founding member of the Porter County Legal Secretaries Association. Phyllis loved all animals, especially her cats. Phyllis was the life of the party wherever she went, and she will be remembered for her witty banter, exceptional storytelling skills, and good sense of humor. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children: Raymond "Chip" (Teresa) Kuhrts of CO, Tracy (Devin) McMillan of Lafayette, IN, Dana (Nikolas) Shields of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Kasey, Sebastian, Layne, Jaimeson, Reagan, Presley, and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: June Barber, Evelyn Birchfield, Lucille Buehler, Nancy LaShomb, George Pearson; and former husband, Raymond Kuhrts.

Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.