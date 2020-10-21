Phyllis June Woodhall (nee Bailey)

Phyllis June Woodhall (nee Bailey) (2/13/1940-10/18/2020). Born in Pikesville, KY. Survived by her husband of 60 years Harold "Red" Woodhall, daughter Cheryl Ann Ferrarini, sons William "Bill" Woodhall (Lisa). Mark Woodhall (Ruth). Six grandchildren: Anthony Ferrarini (Kelly) Jennifer Moreno (Steve) Angela Retske (Allan), Amanda Berry, Joshua Woodhall and Gavin Woodhall. Great Grandchildren: Mya, Karly, Ember, Ava, Christian, Gianna, Brooke, Isaac and Dana. Preceded in death by her parents William and Agnes Bailey, several brothers, sisters, and her oldest grandson Dominic Ferrarini, Jr.

She retired from the Southtown Economist Newspaper in Summit, IL. She raised three wonderful children and had a great influence in raising her grandchildren. She spent her retired years with her beloved husband cooking, traveling, fishing, and spending weekends at their cabin. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She embraced her Native American heritage. She loved to dance and be in the company of the closest friends. She is at home at last with her parents who she missed terribly the last few years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, it is her husband's request that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation with family will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with service at 11:00 a.m. at MEMORY LANE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 6305 West Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN 46307. www.memorylanepark.com