Porfirio "Billy" Paz, age 63 of Hammond, IN passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.

He is survived by his love of 20 years, Barbara Robare; "Grandpa Bubba" to William "Billy" Robare V (17), Damian Robare (11) and Tyler Hendron (16); brother, Gavi Paz; sisters: Sonia "Dolly" (Bobby) Purser and Rosemary "Rory" Holquin; Gayellen "Aunt Jackie" (Chris) Brown; beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Rafael and Carmen Paz; brother, Dennis Paz.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday. A MAXIMUM of 25 Peolple will be allowed in the Funeral Home and at the Cemetery at one time and MASKS and SOCIAL DISTANCING will be REQUIRED.

Billy was employed at the Hammond Public Library for 17 years.