Priscilla A. Jones age 89 of Highland, passed away on Tuesday December 1, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years Jesse Sr.; children: Burns (Shelia) Jones, Jesse "Jack" Jones Jr., and Priscilla (Kenneth) Boyd; grandchildren: Bonnie (Paul) Timm, Jennifer (Todd) Schweigert, Kenneth Boyd, Kevin (April) Boyd, and Kristopher (Jennifer) Boyd; great grandchildren: Zachary (Shannon) Knight, Elijah Knight, Dane, Drew and Ian Schweigert, Jordan, Addison, Hunter, Brady, Tenley and Emily Boyd; great-great grandchildren: Aubrey and Dallas Knight; also by her sister Jeanette (late Alfred) VanderSteen.

She is preceded in death by her parents Burns and Lenore Gerber; sisters: Wilma and Connie.

Funeral services will be held on Monday December 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Highland First Church of The Nazarene located at 9330 Kennedy Ave. with Pastor Ron Richmond officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday December 6, 2020 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. Directly at Highland First Church of Nazarene and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

Priscilla was a former member of Hammond First Church of the Nazarene and Fair Meadow Church of the Nazarene in Munster where she sang in their choir and performed solos. She is a member of the Highland First Church of the Nazarene.

Priscilla was an excellent cook, a huge fan of The Wheel of Fortune, loved working crosswords, and she was an avid Bowler. She loved watching her grandsons in their sporting events (football, basketball, baseball, and hockey). She loved entertaining friends in their large backyard, and along with her husband Jesse Sr., she enjoyed overseeing the yearly Apple Butter Day for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Highland Nazarene Church Teen Ministry.

