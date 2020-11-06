Rachele L.M. Hobgood

CALUMET CITY, IL - Rachele L.M. Hobgood, age 53 of Calumet City, IL passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Rachele is survived by her beloved husband Thomas Hobgood, loving daughter Kyley Hobgood, cherished sister Tammie Kurizaki, uncle, aunts and numerous cousins. Rachele was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Ideta, father Ralph Ideta and brother Kevin Ideta.

A memorial service for Rachele will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL at 6:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 PM until time of service.

Rachele attended Aiea High School and participated in track and field and went on to compete in natural bodybuilding. She worked at Hawaii's Dole Cannery, ice cream shops, and was an assistant manager at Gloria Jean's Coffee in Honolulu, HI, while it was the highest grossing store in the chain. She excelled in the management and hospitality industry in various locations throughout her career. She enjoyed being a Pokemon trainer. Through her battle against cancer, she contributed substantially to advance research. Rachele's greatest achievement was caring for her family and friends as well as her constant effort to bring love and aloha to all she encountered. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

