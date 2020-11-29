Radovan Vraniskoski

Sept. 7, 1938 - Nov. 25, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Radovan Vraniskoski, age 82, of Crown Point passed away Nov. 25, 2020 with his family by his side. Radovan was born September 7, 1938 in Mali Vlaj Macedonia.

Radovan was an active member of S.S. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral in Crown Point. He was also in the Yugoslavian National Army from 1959-1961. He was a Brick Layer in Macedonia and enjoyed playing the accordion. He was a retired employee of US Steel with over 30 years of service. He thoroughly enjoyed his side job at Dunkin Donuts. He took great pride in helping others. The love he had for his family was extraordinary, especially the love for his grandchildren. He leaves memories of a beautiful life filled with deep love. Radovan was a selfless man. He taught his family to be giving and accepting of everyone. He was a dad who taught his children to be compassionate and strong. Radovan taught everyone around him to love life as much as possible and he did. Radovan walked into a room with a big smile that was so contagious, he lit up the room. Everyone admired his heart and his smile. He enjoyed his time with family, friends and being outdoors. The love his family has for him will never disappear; he will walk beside them every day. He was a kind and gentle soul, he will be fondly remember and forever missed. May his memory be eternal.

He was preceded in death by his parents Vangel & Ruska Vraniskoski; brothers, Avram and Tode Vraniskoski, sisters Zivanka Bakraceska, Mirjana Sekeroska and Elena Vraniskoski.

Radovan is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Jovana; four beloved daughters: Jasmina (Mark) Herring, Rose (Mendo) Ristovski, Helen (Steve) Clark, and Elaina (Mike) Deranek; six cherished grandchildren: Christopher, Amanda, Nick, Alex, Ben and Joey; siblings: Gligor (Nikolina) Vraniskoski, Makedonka Tanaskoska, and Lube Vraniskoski and their families; and many other relatives, and close family friends.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Cathedral, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Fr Georgij Gligorov and Fr. Aleksandar Mirtov officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com