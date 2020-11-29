Menu
Ramiro Chavez

GRIFFITH, IN - Ramiro Chavez, age 91, of Griffith, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rosario Chavez (nee Ortiz); father of three children: Fernando (Sylvia) Chavez, late Rosalie Kusek and Lou Chavez; six grandchildren: Daniel, David, Angelica, Rosalie, Alex and Jimmy; three great grandchildren: Marley, Brayden and Jalyn; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m.. to 10:00 a.m.. Monday morning.

Ramiro retired from Inland Steel Company in 1987 after 40 years of service. He was a Chicago Bulls fan and he was dedicated to his family and grandchildren. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com



Published by The Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Church
3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, Indiana
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Church
3802 Grand Blvd, East Chicago, Indiana
