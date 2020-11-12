Raymond A. Hjort

Dec. 5, 1930 - Nov. 5, 2020

NORMAL, IL - Raymond A. Hjort, 89, passed away in Normal, Illinois on November 5, 2020. Survived by step-daughters: Karen M. (Johnson) Snow and Ketti M. (Johnson) Smith; grandchildren: Bill Snow, Kerry Snow, Ketti (Smith) Ciardella, David Smith; former son-in-law, Jim Snow; nephews and nieces: Steve Bear and Scott Bear and their families, Linda Wilson, Barb (Hjort) Homrich, William Hjort, JoAnne (Hjort) Olson and many great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Marie K. (Johnson) Hjort.

Private family interment in Indiana. Donations to the American Heart Association. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. To read Ray's story and share a memory visit www.carmodyflynn.com