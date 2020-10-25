Menu
Raymond F. Wohrle

DYER, IN - Raymond F. Wohrle, age 63 passed away in Dyer, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalized to begin cancer treatment when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ray was a Munster High School graduate and had many friends in the Munster area. He is survived by his brother, Ronald of Cathedral City, CA; his sister, Bobi (Jeff) Eastman of Indianapolis, IN; and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marie; and his brother, Mark.

Due to the pandemic, there will not be a funeral or memorial service. Ray was a free spirit and we are deeply saddened by his passing.

Published by The Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
