Raymond H. Davis

May 21, 1934 - Nov. 18, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond H. Davis, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born May 21, 1934 in Carter County, TN to Nelson and Alice (Pruitt) Davis.

Raymond made his career in the quality control department with ArcelorMittal, formerly Youngstown LTV, for 42 years. He was a member of CrossPointe Christian Church in Valparaiso and the Whiting Masonic Lodge. Raymond enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, giving, and gentle man who loved his family dearly.

On August 7, 1954 in York, SC, he married Shelby Jean Moody, who survives, along with their children: Sheree Dianne (John) Palko of Chesterton, Joel Ray (Kimberly) Davis of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Steffanie Alice (Kale) Heibult, Amber Dawn (Tom) LaGard, Adam Jonathan (Jessica) Palko, Aubrey Jo (Mark) Spanopoulos, Justin Joel (Amber) Davis, Emily Beth Davis; Grammpie loved his great grandchildren: Lillian Sheree Heibult, Landry Kale Heibult, Benjamin Thomas LaGard, Hudson Davis LaGard, Hazel Monroe LaGard, Ellington Rae Palko, Silas Adam Palko, Kerrington Renee Davis, Norah Jo Davis, Beckett Andrew Spanopoulos, Addison Emily Spanopoulos; brother, Parks Davis; and brother in law and sister in law, Dean and Thelma Crumley. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM at CrossPointe Christian Church, 114 E. US-6 Frontage Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Masks Required. Burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to New Life Christian Church Building Fund, 1829 Central Ave., Whiting, IN, 46394 or CrossPointe Christian Church Building Fund, 114 E. US-6 Frontage Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46383. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Times on Nov. 21, 2020.