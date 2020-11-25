Richard C. Simaga

Apr. 28, 1949 - Nov. 21, 2020

ST. JOHN, IN - Richard C. Simaga, age 71, of St. John, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Rich was born in Whiting, IN on April 28, 1949 to the late Charles and Margaret (Vrlik) Simaga.

Rich was a graduate of Bishop Noll Class of 1967. He was also a graduate of St. Joseph College and received his MBA from Notre Dame University. Rich was a banker in Northwest Indiana for more than 50 years.

He loved to travel especially cruising with his wife Char and brother Mark and sister-in-law Pat. He loved the islands and the food. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, White Sox and Blackhawks. Rich was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union #170.

Rich is survived by his loving wife Charlotte (nee Sukach) Simaga; his daughter Cara (Sam Upthegrove) Simaga; son Adam (Natalie) Simaga; granddaughters: Abbi and Avery; and son Eric (Pam) Simaga; grandson, Charles, and granddaughter Elizabeth. His children and grandchildren were his life. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Mark (Pat) Simaga. Also, his two little fur babies, Chrissy, and Lulu. He is also survived by cousins and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rich will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit with Rich's family from 2:00-4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point IN. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services at 5:00 p.m. will be completely private. www.burnsfuneral.com