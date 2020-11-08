Menu
Richard Don Stookey M.D.
1927 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1927
DIED
October 28, 2020

Richard Don Stookey, M.D.

Nov. 27, 1927 - Oct. 28, 2020

Richard Don Stookey, M.D. age 92, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born in Gary, IN, on November 27, 1927, to the late Don and Margaret Stookey.

Richard enlisted in the United States Navy. After his service, he earned his medical degree and set up a partnered practice in Hobart, IN, making follow up visits to his patients at nearby St. Mary's Hospital.

Retiring after five decades of practicing medicine, Richard enjoyed walking the family property with his dogs, watching educational shows, as well as sports events on television. He had a passion for fly-fishing, and spent many peaceful, relaxing hours on the river at the family cabin, often bringing home trout for family dinner. He also enjoyed cross-country skiing, exploring trails in various nearby parks. He loved spending time with his family, attending the various sports functions his children were involved in, and in retirement, visits from his grown children and extended family. He is remembered by family, friends, and patients alike as a very generous, friendly, humorous, quick witted soul.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Gail Irene Stookey.

He is survived by his seven children: Jeff (Karen) Schaefer, Craig (Rose) Schaefer, Julia Mack, Kim (Drew) Myers, Bruce (Darlene) Stookey, Scott Stookey and Douglas Stookey; 16 grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

A memorial service for Dr. Stookey will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with memorial visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, (219) 942-2109 or go online to extend condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

Services will be streamed live on the Rees Funeral Homes Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ReesFuneralHomesInc/.




Published by The Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Doc was a great man. Through high school I spent a lot of time at his home. Going to the cabin all the Purdue football games and the countless conversations will always be endearing memories for me. Scott and the rest of the family, my sincere condolences. I hope you find solace in how many lives your dad touched and healed.
Daniel Kasper
November 8, 2020
Have never met a kinder soul, to patients, friends and any passer-bye in a lifetime. A man liked by all , and loved even more by those who knew him
Scott
November 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Piazza
Friend
November 4, 2020