Richard Ernesto Ortegon
DIED
November 5, 2020

Richard Ernesto Ortegon

HAMMOND, IN - Richard Enesto Ortegon, age 77, of Hammond passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Linda Sue Ortegon (nee, Forsythe); dearest children: Karla (Joe) Powers, Karmen (Rich Muryasz) Ortegon, Racquel (Ryan) Nelson, Rita (Larry) Wiley; precious grandchildren: Klara(Joey) Yankauskas, Katie Muryasz, Tyler (Miranda) Porter, and Courtney Sue Wiley; beloved siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Natalia Ortegon and brother Jorge Ortegon.

Richard was a long time Hammond resident, member of All Saints Church and retired from American Steel Foundries. Richard was known to be the life of the party, an avid sports fan and a lover of the outdoors. His family was the light of his life and he will be greatly missed by all.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12:00 noon at All Saints Catholic Church, Hammond, IN with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday morning at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. from 10:30-11:30 AM. Burial at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Face mask and social distancing required at visitation and Mass. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com



Published by The Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Deneen Diehl
November 8, 2020
I have no words; only tears of sorrow.
Deneen Diehl
Friend
November 7, 2020
Heartfelt, deepest empathy to Sue and the girls. An old friend well remembered. God be with you and give you peace.

Vickie Estes
Friend
November 7, 2020