Richard F. Lebioda
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Richard F. Lebioda

July 13, 1943 - Nov. 29, 2020

CALUMET CITY, IL/KNOX, IN - Richard F. Lebioda, age 77, of Knox, IN and Calumet City, IL, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Richard was born July 13, 1943 in Calumet City, IL to John and Florence Weber Lebioda, both deceased.

He was a Veteran having served in the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion Post 330 in Calumet City. He loved to travel and watch TV.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Lebioda; his children: John Lebioda of Knox and Kristin Lebioda of Calumet City; a grandson, Anthony Lebioda of Plymouth; and three great grandchildren: Damon, Cyrus and Emmett.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. M.C. SMITH FUNERAL HOME in Knox is handling arrangements.



Published by The Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
