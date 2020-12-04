Richard "Dick" Fielding

Oct. 7, 1937 - Nov. 28, 2020

HAMMOND, IN -

Richard "Dick" Fielding, age 83, of Hammond, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lynn Fielding (nee Madelon Dalton); children: Richard (Linda) Fielding, Donna (Glenn) Goubeaux, and Terri Fielding; grandchildren: Stephen (Charlyanne) Fielding, Colleen Fielding, Aaron (Nichole) Barnes, Christopher (Samantha) Barnes, Joel (Rayna) Barnes, Jordan (Tiffany) Barnes, and Elisabeth (Michael) Hileman; brothers: Donald Fielding and Leonard Welch; sisters: Janet Houts and Mary Ulmer; 22 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irene Fielding, sister Geraldine Weglarz, and brother William Fielding.

Richard was born in St. Clairsville, OH, on October 7, 1937 and was raised in the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia. He moved to Illinois during his high school years and later met his future wife, Lynn, at a basketball game. Richard was born again into God's family in July, 1956. He married Lynn, the love of his life, on January 19, 1957, and together they raised their three children to love and serve God. Richard worked for over 60 years in machining and fabricating. Richard and Lynn owned and ran Fielding Industrial Products and Services for almost 30 years.

As a teenager, he caddied at Calumet Country Club where he learned to love the game of golf. He played the game right up to this past summer with his son, Rich, as his golf partner. His favorite course was Oglebay in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Throughout his adult life, Richard served the Lord in many ways; he preached at the Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago, taught Sunday School for adults and children, served as a deacon, served in Awana clubs, and three years ago accompanied his church to West Virginia to help flood victims rebuild their homes. Richard never knew a stranger. He talked to anyone and made everyone feel welcome and important. He helped anyone and everyone who had a need or a problem and fed every squirrel and bird in his neighborhood. His family was the most important thing on this earth to him. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

