HANNA, IN - Richard J. Gross, 60 of Hanna, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born May 24, 1960 in Valparaiso to Richard W. and Bernice (Blankenbaker) Gross. Rich graduated from Washington Township High School and received his degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from the Valparaiso Technical Institute. He made his career as a Systems Repairman with US Steel Gary Works since 1990, where he was also a member of the Local Union 1066 US Steelworkers. Rich was a faithful member of Davis Wesleyan Church in Hamlet, and he enjoyed fishing, traveling, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends. His faith in God was very strong and important to him. He was a wonderful grandfather and an all-around class act. Rich will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who will be greatly missed.

On June 20, 1982 in Wanatah, he married Linda Lufkin, who survives, along with their children: Chantal (Adam) Sedlacek of Portage, Richard W. Gross of Hanna; granddaughter, Jessie Sedlacek; mother, Bernice Gross; sisters: Robin Gross, Vicki Gross, Sherri Morgan, Becki Herzog; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Gross; and brother, William Frederick Gross.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Wanatah. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Davis Wesleyan Church, Hamlet, IN.